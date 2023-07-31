Jackie Shroff Steals Hearts At 'Jailer' Audio Launch, Gets A Warm Hug From Superstar Rajinikanth

New Delhi: Jackie Shroff, the legendary actor known for his sauve persona, recently graced the grand trailer launch of his much-anticipated movie, 'Jailer.' The event took place at Chennai's prestigious Nehru Indoor Stadium, and the atmosphere was electric with the buzz of excitement and admiration for the upcoming movie.

Dressed in black, both Rajnikanth and Jackie exuded charm and style as they promoted the highly anticipated film. The crowd couldn't contain their enthusiasm, showering them with applause and cheers throughout the event. The audio launch night for Jailer’s song ‘Allaparai Arambam’was a splendid affair, featuring performances and a big production that added to the glitz and glamour of the occasion.





Jackie Shroff received a heartwarming welcome from the Chennai audience, who eagerly embraced the Bollywood icon. With 'Jailer' set to hit theaters on 10th August, fans are eagerly anticipating witnessing the on-screen magic of these two legendary actors.

This momentous event marks Jackie Shroff's foray into the South Indian film world, as he made his friendly appearance at the warm reception. As the release date approaches, fans can hardly contain their excitement to witness this cinematic spectacle unfold on the silver screen.