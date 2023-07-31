trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642692
NewsLifestylePeople
JACKIE SHROFF

Jackie Shroff Steals Hearts At 'Jailer' Audio Launch, Gets A Warm Hug From Superstar Rajinikanth

Dressed in black, both Rajnikanth and Jackie exuded charm and style as they promoted the highly anticipated film.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 02:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Jackie Shroff Steals Hearts At 'Jailer' Audio Launch, Gets A Warm Hug From Superstar Rajinikanth Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Jackie Shroff, the legendary actor known for his sauve persona, recently graced the grand trailer launch of his much-anticipated movie, 'Jailer.' The event took place at Chennai's prestigious Nehru Indoor Stadium, and the atmosphere was electric with the buzz of excitement and admiration for the upcoming movie. 

Dressed in black, both Rajnikanth and Jackie exuded charm and style as they promoted the highly anticipated film. The crowd couldn't contain their enthusiasm, showering them with applause and cheers throughout the event. The audio launch night for Jailer’s song ‘Allaparai Arambam’was a splendid affair, featuring performances and a big production that added to the glitz and glamour of the occasion.


Jackie Shroff received a heartwarming welcome from the Chennai audience, who eagerly embraced the Bollywood icon. With 'Jailer' set to hit theaters on 10th August, fans are eagerly anticipating witnessing the on-screen magic of these two legendary actors.

This momentous event marks Jackie Shroff's foray into the South Indian film world, as he made his friendly appearance at the warm reception.  As the release date approaches, fans can hardly contain their excitement to witness this cinematic spectacle unfold on the silver screen.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona