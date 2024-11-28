New Delhi: Jackie Shroff does not fail to attract the attention of the netizens with his inspiring words or humourous instances. While several videos of Jackie Shroff have gone viral on social media for the right reasons, one of them has grabbed the attention of Priyanka Chopra.

The actress took to her social media handle to share the video, which showcases Shroff's inspiring take on dealing with daily life struggles and moving forward with it. Chopra also tagged Shroff and included a folded hand and rose emoji. She captioned the video saying, "My attitude on the work every day."

Watch Viral Video Below!

In the video, Jackie Shroff is seen saying, "Life hai bhidu kaam aate rehta hai jaate rehta hai, karte rehne ka aage chalte rehne ka samjha na bhidu, aayega aate rahega...lene ka… maza lene ka, doosre din ka wait karne ka, aaya aankh khul gaya, haath pair nahin dukh rahe fir nikal lene ka" (It's life, and work will come and go. Keep doing it. It will keep on coming, take it, enjoy, and look forward to the next day! If you've woken up with good health, head on to work!)

Several videos featuring Jackie Shroff have shifted the audience's perspective to various facets of life. Social media users are not only creating Instagram reels and posts, but the netizens are also resonating with them.

Meanwhile, on work front, Jackie Shroff left the audiences mighty impressed with his negative portrayal in 'Singham Again'. He will now be seen essaying the role of 'Babbar Sher' in the upcoming film 'Baby John'. Beyond this, the actor also has 'Housefull 5' in the pipeline.