Jackky Bhagnani professes his love for Rakul Preet Singh on her 31st birthday!

New Delhi: On the occasion of Rakul Preet Singh’s 31st birthday, actor Jackky Bhagnani has professed his love for her through a special birthday post.

Yes, you heard that right.

Jackky has expressed his love for Rakul and has expressed it infront of the world on the special occasion of her special day.

Sharing the post on his Instagram account, Jackky shared a picture and captioned it as, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are.Happy Birthday my love ... @rakulpreet..”

In the picture, the duo can be seen walking hand-in-hand with their back towards the camera. The picture has been garnering a lot of love and blessings from their fans and loved ones. The couple is all smiles which they look into each other's eyes.

Sharing the same picture on her Instagram account, Rakul thanked Jackky for making her feel special and also called him ‘her biggest gift this year .’

She wrote, “Thankyouuuu my love ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani..”

Among everyone, it was Kriti Sanon’s comment which caught everyone’s attention as she wrote “whistle” in the comments section. Apart from her other Bollywood celebrities including Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sophie Choudry also congratulated the couple.