Jacqueline Fernandez again summoned in Rs 200 crore fraud case in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Delhi Police has summoned her to join the investigation in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case allegedly involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. 

Sep 12, 2022
New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez gets in trouble again as the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police issued another summon to her.

Delhi Police has summoned her to join the investigation in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case allegedly involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress requested the EOW to postpone the questioning on Monday, September 12, citing pre-scheduled shoots as a reason.

According to Indian Express, Special CP Ravindra Singh Yadav said, "Investigation is going on to ascertain all the links, (and whether) people involved in the main conspiracy and people who accepted gifts were aware of his background or not." 

Also, he said that at least five people have been summoned, including actor Nora Fatehi for questioning in the case.

ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam over the FIR registered by the Delhi Police. ED had earlier stated that Fernandez`s statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar.  

ED also said that Fernandez had used proceeds of crime and valuable gifts bought using it for herself and her family members in India and abroad and that this amounts to an offense of money laundering under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him.

