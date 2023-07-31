Jacqueline Fernandez Attends Sonu Sood's Birthday Bash, Stuns In Gorgeous Black Lace Dress

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood, who turned a year older on Sunday (July 30), hosted a birthday bash in Mumbai last night to celebrate the occasion with his friends and loved ones from the industry. The birthday bash held at a Mumbai restaurant on Sunday night, witnessed several popular names from the entertainment industry. Videos and photos from Sonu's birthday party are all over social media.



Among those who graced the occasion last night was Sonu Sood's 'Fateh' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress was dressed in a bodycon black dress that came with lace detailing on the front. She rounded off her look with black heels. Her make-up was on point for the evening and the actress looked every bit gorgeous in her latest appearance.

In a clip that has been shared widely on the internet, Sonu Sood is seen escorting Jacqueline to her car. The 'Race 3' actress bid her goodbye before she left the venue in her car.

On the work front, Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez are all set to team up in 'Fateh', a cybercrime. They completed their first schedule in Amristar in March. The film is directed by Abhinandan Gupta and produced by Sonali Sood and Zee Studios.



Earlier in the day, Sonu Sood celebrated his birthday with his fans who assembled outside his residence in Andheri yesterday. A sea of fans had gathered outside his residence on a special day with gifts and flowers. Despite the rain, the actor stepped out and thanked his fans for their generosity and warm gestures.



Videos of Sonu Sood greeting his fans outside his house have surfaced. In them, he is seen waving at them from his car. He received gifts, roses and even cut a cake with those waiting for him since morning. Fans showered flowers upon him as he continued to mark his presence amid the rain.

Sonu Sood is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Besides his films, he is known to help thousands of migrant workers reach their homes during the Covid time.

