Jacqueline Fernandez Becomes First Female to Endorse Men's Innerwear in a Historic Move, Netizens React

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez was recently announced as the brand ambassador for a leading men's innerwear brand in a historic move as she became the first female actress to ever be an ambassador for a men's product like this.

The actress shared the TVC on her Instagram today and wrote about her excitement to be a part of such a historic campaign of the brand through the clutter-breaking ad and talking about the ad's direction she said, "What an amazing experience to be directed by Gauri Shinde"

Jacqueline looks superhot in the TVC wearing a brown cardigan with gray shorts. She is undoubtedly one of the hottest and prettiest actresses of Bollywood and hence when you want to sell men's innerwear then there couldn't be a better and more desirable choice, than Jacqueline.

Fans applauded the ad and the actress being part of this campaign as they commented, "There are no one is better than you in the whole film industry you are most beautiful and gorgeous", "I feel very happy with what you do", "NEW trending vibes", "abhi tak to macho phna th tha par aaj se lux cojy phunga", "Ladke ke kapde agar jacqueline bechegi, toh kaun ladka nahi lega", "noone hotter than jacqueline exists anywhere my favouritestttt", "Jackie this ad", "A woman selling men's lingerie is the most evolved and contemporary that any ad has gotten- Sick one Jackieeeee" among many more comments of hearts and fire emojis.

On the work front, recently, the song 'Applause' from her ensemble Hollywood film 'Tell It Like a Woman' was nominated for the Oscars. Up ahead she will be seen in Crack with Vidyut Jammwal and Fateh with Sonu Sood amongst other unannounced projects.