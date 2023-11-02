Jacqueline Fernandez ‘Cannot Wait’ For the Sequel Of THIS Film

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez has consistently made her mark on screen with her radiant aura and upbeat persona. Because no one else can replicate the glam and atmosphere she exudes on screen, the audience looks forward to seeing her. While Jacqueline's stellar performances in many films, she has a particular movie, 'Dishoom', for which she would like to see a sequel.

Fernandez made her acting debut in 2009 with the Bollywood film Aladin. She has since starred in several successful films, including Housefull 2 (2012), Kick (2014), Race 2 (2013), Dishoom (2016), and Judwaa 2 (2017). She has also received several awards for her performances, including the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Female and the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut.

Fernandez is a role model for many young women and is known for her positive attitude and healthy lifestyle. She is also a vocal advocate for women's rights and empowerment. She is one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India and has a large fan following on social media.

While Jacqueline was asked, 'A Movie Of Yours, You Wished Had A Sequel'? While replying to this Jacqueline said, 'Dishoom has a sequel, because was had a lot of fun shooting for that and I feel there is so much more than that story that could tell'. Jacqueline as Ishika, a pick-pocketer in Dishoom played a very bubbly and cheerful character. Her presence indeed lights up the screen. She is a ray of sunshine and carries a smile worth dying for.

As Jacqueline expressed her wish to have a sequel to Dishoom, her fans must be even more excited for the same. Apart from this, the actress also has a Hollywood film in her bucket that her fans are eagerly waiting for.

On the work front ahead, Jacqueline will be seen in Fateh, Crack, and Welcome To The Jungle.