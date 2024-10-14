Jacqueline Fernandez Crowned Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2024

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been named the 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity' by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. The popular actress, known for her roles in numerous Bollywood hits, has long been an advocate for animal rights and a staunch supporter of a vegetarian lifestyle.

The actress expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, “I am thrilled to receive this honour. Being a vegetarian is not just about personal health; it’s about making a positive impact on our planet and its inhabitants.” Jacqueline has been vocal about her choice to embrace a meat-free diet, often sharing her favourite vegetarian recipes and promoting plant-based eating through her social media platforms.

"From acting to animal rights activism, Jacqueline Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh have proven to be real superstars,” says PETA India Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera. “PETA India is delighted to honor them for showing the world that kindness to animals is the most beautiful quality of all.”

Jacqueliene Fernandez has used her star power to support PETA India, notably with the #FreeGajraj campaign that led to the rescue of an elephant chained for over 50 years. She advocates for adopting shelter dogs, promotes veganism, and has starred in campaigns against angora wool and horse-drawn carriages.

The actress recently made her Hollywood debut with Kill 'Em All 2. She has also been busy shooting for the most awaited comedy franchise film Housefull 5 in London for a month-long schedule.