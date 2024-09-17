Advertisement
Jacqueline Fernandez Forays Into Music, Unveils Debut Song ‘Stormrider’

Jacqueline Fernandez's New Venture: The actress and former beauty queen will now be seen singing her music. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 09:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Jacqueline Fernandez Forays Into Music, Unveils Debut Song ‘Stormrider’ Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After having established herself as a successful Bollywood actress, Jacqueline Fernandez has now forayed into the music industry. She will be seen picking up the mic with her debut single Stormrider, released in collaboration with LA-based record label Myst Music. 

Jacqueline shared her inspiration behind her debut in the world of music, “Growing up in a household filled with music, especially with my dad being a part-time DJ, I was surrounded by an eclectic mix of sounds from a young age. Our home was filled with vinyl records, CDs, and music from different genres and cultures. This exposure to diverse musical influences sparked my passion for music and performance. For me, music is about storytelling and connecting with emotions, which is why I decided to launch my music. I wanted to create something that resonates deeply with listeners, just as the music I grew up with did for me. Music has always been my way of expression, and now I get to share my voice and story with the world.”

The teaser of stormrider went live and looks like fans' anticipation for the music video is high. It is slated for launch on September 20, 2024.

