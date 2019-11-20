Jacqueline Fernandez goes into 'Attack' mode in January

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez revealed she will start shooting for her upcoming action film "Attack" in January. The John Abraham-starrer is a two-heroine project with Rakul Preet Singh sharing screen space, and Jacqueline says she is okay with that fact.

"I play a really fantastic role in the film, and the role that Rakul does is also brilliant. When I heard the story, I was like 'Wow, Rakul's role is really nice' (laughs). I think she will do full justice to it. I am happy she is part of the project," said Jacqueline.

She continued: "It's amazing that Rakul has joined us in the film. We had a chat about this and I met her recently, too. I am coming together again with John in this fantastic script and we also have Rakul on board, so it will be great."

Asked when she would start shooting for "Attack", Jacqueline replied: "We will start shooting of the film in January."

On September 30, John had posted a video on Instagram to make a formal announcement of "Attack". The video showed international stunt coordinator Ryan Sturz teaching John how to hold a gun and shoot a target. "Getting ready to "ATTACK" #mynextactionfilm," John had wrote in the caption of the picture.

"Attack" is helmed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand and will be produced by John Abraham.

Jacqueline opened up about "Attack" while interacting with the media at the launch of fashion designer Falguni and Shane Peacock's flagship store, which is designed by Gauri Khan.

Talking about her own fashion choices, the actress said: "Fashion is a very important part of being an actor. We do see what's happening in the fashion world and we do see what the trends are, but at the same time it's important people are comfortable in what they wear. I think Falguni and Shane's designs really work for me."