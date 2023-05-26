topStoriesenglish2613548
Jacqueline Fernandez Heads To Abu Dhabi, To Set Stage Ablaze At IIFA Awards 2023

The Sri Lankan beauty is ready to set the stage ablaze with her much-anticipated performance on her popular songs at the IIFA Awards.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The Sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez, who enjoys a huge fan base across the globe, was spotted at Mumbai airport Today heading to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA awards. Dressed in a full black attire along with an olive color jacket and a mandatory mask, the actress donned a perfect airport look as always. 

Jacqueline Fernandez has always stolen the show with her electrifying performances. Making headlines with her recent performances at the Filmfare Awards and Dabangg Tour in Kolkata, the actress is ready to set the stage ablaze with her much-anticipated performance on her popular songs at the IIFA Awards.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Unquestionably, Jacqueline is a sartorial force to be reckoned with. The actress makes it tough for the audience to look away with her gorgeous appearance and outstanding dancing abilities. Her fans are eagerly anticipating her to set the stage apart with her sensual moves and fiery act. 

On the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen in Fateh alongside Sonu Sood and ‘Crakk’ opposite Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jammwal.

