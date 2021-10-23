हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as witness by ED: Actor's Spokesperson

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an over Rs 200 crore money laundering case, her spokesperson said on Saturday.

Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as witness by ED: Actor&#039;s Spokesperson
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an over Rs 200 crore money laundering case, her spokesperson said on Saturday.

The statement comes two days after the actor deposed before the federal agency after skipping its summons at least thrice earlier.

Fernandez's spokesperson said she will completely cooperate with the agency in the investigations.

"Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations.

"Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple," the spokesperson said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the actor's statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a money laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul.

Fernandez, 36, previously appeared before the federal agency in this case in August and had recorded her statement.

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi, 29, had recorded her statement with the ED last week in this case

Fatehi's representative had said that she is the victim in the case and being a witness, she is cooperating and helping officers in the investigation.

Chandrashekhar and Paul were recently arrested by the ED while being lodged in a local jail after they were taken into custody by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating some people, including some high-profile individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

In August, the ED had raided some of Chandrashekhar's premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxury cars.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrashekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jacqueline FernandezEnforcement DirectorateRs 200 crore money laundering casespokespersonNora Fatehi
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani visits NCB office

Must Watch

PT17M48S

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducts press conference in Kashmir