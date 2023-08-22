Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Royal In Red Saree As She Participates In 41st India Day Parade in New York

New Delhi: Bollywood's most positive and gorgeous, Jacqueline Fernandez known to be the sunshine girl of B-town, recently graced New York City for the 41st Annual India Day Parade. Dressed in a resplendent red saree, the actress radiated elegance while representing India on the international stage. Her participation in the parade not only showcased her individual grace but also celebrated the rich heritage and diversity of the nation she proudly stood for.

Amidst the vibrant parade atmosphere, Jacqueline's presence stood out as a symbol of unity and shared values. She posed along with several decorated officers, Brahmakurmari, and also rose the flag of India high. Taking to social media, she writes, “Thank you for making me a part of the 41st India Day Parade in New York! It was truly an overwhelming moment @federationofindianassociations“

Jacqueline Fernandez continues to capture hearts with her magnetic charm, effervescent personality and grooviest of dance numbers and performances in films that have earned her a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will next be seen in Fateh alongside Sonu Sood and another unannounced project.