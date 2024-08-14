Jacqueline Fernandez Marks Her Special Day With Elegance In Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez has set social media abuzz with her latest Instagram post, showcasing an extravagant birthday celebration set against the stunning backdrop of Saudi Arabia. Sharing a captivating photo dump from her trip, Fernandez offers a glimpse into her luxurious vacation at the Nujuma Reserve by Ritz-Carlton in Diriyah.

The actress, who was joined by her parents for the special occasion, highlighted the region’s potential as a premier travel destination. The collection of images presents a blend of adventure and relaxation, featuring a sumptuous birthday breakfast spread, exhilarating snorkeling adventures, and breathtaking views of the Red Sea.

In her Instagram post, Fernandez expressed her delight with the trip, captioning it: “Saudi was definitely my perfect birthday weekend getaway #BeTheFirst - my experience at @nujumareserve was unforgettable with my parents!! Can’t wait to be back @visitredsea @visitdiriyah.”

Jacqueline Fernandez’s visit to Saudi Arabia not only highlights the region’s burgeoning status as a tourist destination but also invites others to explore its hidden gems. As one of the early celebrities to venture into this dynamic travel market, Fernandez's endorsement may pave the way for more to discover the unique offerings of Saudi Arabia.