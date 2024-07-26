Jacqueline Fernandez Oozes Black Beauty Vibes At India Couture Week 2024 -WATCH

New Delhi: Day 2 of India Couture Week 2024 witnessed the spell of Jacqueline Fernandez's beauty and elegance in a black ensemble on the runway.

Designer Isha Jajodia, who debuted the Couture Week last year, presented her collection "Art of Eternity." Actor Jacqueline Fernandez turned muse for her fashion show.

The event, which navigated the colour palette from whites and ivories to reds and blacks, showcased a collection where capes and corsets took the spotlight.

Jacqueline walked the ramp wearing a black corset-style gown with a net cape wrapped around her shoulders.

She slayed the outfit like a queen.

Her smokey eyes blushed cheeks, red lips and high bun look raised the glam quotient on the ramp. To complement her entire outfit, she added a diamond neckpiece.

Take A look At The Beautiful Showstopper Of Isha J.

The collection took the audience on a whimsical journey through the enchanting realm of art of Eternity presented by RoseRoom by Isha Jajodia.

Her collection draws inspiration from a love story whispered in lace and meticulously crafted dreams. Inspired by the grandeur of French architectural landmarks, our designs blend artisanal heritage with modern feminine strength. Delicate lace patterns and luxurious fabrics evoke palatial elegance, while botanical motifs and ethereal fabrics capture the essence of a fairy tale romance.

Each garment is a masterpiece, adorned with intricate embroidery, beadwork, and applique, celebrating the beauty of nature and timeless craftsmanship.

India Couture Week 2024 kickstarted on July 24. Falguni Shane Peacock will be closing the fashion gala on July 31.