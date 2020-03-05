Jacqueline Fernandez opens up on being ridiculed by B-Town friends for 'trying too hard to fit in'

New Delhi: Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the Hindi movie business for more than a decade. Over the past many years, the 'Race 3' star has definitely graduated from being an outsider to a famous and one of the most sought after actress around.

However, her journey to stardom in Bollywood has not been a rosy one. She too had to face her share of bullying and mocking for her accent amongst other things. In an interview with Pinkvilla.com, Jacqueline Fernandez opened up on facing her own challenges to reach the top.

She said, "I didn't belong here. So I knew I would never be able to speak Hindi like Sonakshi Sinha. Even my co-actors have imitated my Hindi to the extent that they spoofed it. I used to get really angry. It's not that I don't try. I take regular classes for hours every day and I'm getting better for sure. Previously, I used to say weird things in Hindi. My friends have sometimes corrected me but there were also a few who made fun of me and ridiculed me. I am not friends with them anymore."

She recalled one incident, saying, "There was this Diwali party and I was wearing a really pretty Indian outfit. These three actor friends of mine looked at me and said, 'Jackky, you're trying too hard to be Indian and fit in'".

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Netflix Original 'Drive' co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. She has an action thriller titled 'Attack' in her kitty which has been written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. It stars John Abraham in the lead role.

Also, Jackky has recently shot a music video with 'Bigg Boss 13' runners-up Asim Riaz.