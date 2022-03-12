Jacqueline Fernandez opens up on mental trauma after intimate photos with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar were leaked online

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress and Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez opened up about the trauma after some of her intimate pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar were leaked on social media without her consent. The actress spoke about the controversy and stated how she has been making sure to not let the incident turn her into a bad person.

Speaking on the matter, the 36-year-old actress spoke to Shilpa Shetty on her chat show 'Shape Of You', and said, "For me, what I've learned over the years. Don't let it turn you into a bad person. Don't let it turn you into them. That's really important."

Jacqueline added that there are times when she spots articles and social media posts that are randomly written about her. The actress mentioned, "No one's clarified it, no one's asked you and already you have like this war going on against you."

Jacqueline added that such incidents can very easily turn one into a horrible person. "Someone who is upset with the way people behave, one can become very untrustworthy. Don't let it change you, don't let it turn you, don't let it upset you, don't let it steal your light. Stay good, stay positive," she told Shilpa.

The 'Race 3' star aso added that she had sought professional help to deal with all the trauma the media glare and trolling can cause. The actress revealed that it was right after the pandemic in 2020 that she realised she was going through a phase of loneliness. Jacqueline said that she spoke to a therapist and shared her thoughts with them.

For the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez was in news lately for her closeness with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar whose name has surfaced in Rs 200 crore money-laundering case. Her intimate pictures with the conman leaked online creating a flutter on social media.

Speaking of her professional front, Jacqueline has her kitty full of projects like 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Attack', Kannada action-thriller 'Vikrant Rona', 'Cirkus' and 'Ram Setu'. She was last seen in multi-starrer 'Bhoot Police'.

