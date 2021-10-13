हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez pulls off a net cape saree, looks breathtaking in these pictures!

Jacqueline Fernandez has a long list of films that are yet to release, however, she announced upcoming lineup has Cirkus, Ram Setu, Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Bachchan Pandey and Attack. 

Jacqueline Fernandez pulls off a net cape saree, looks breathtaking in these pictures!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is a style queen. She has a perfect wardrobe for all occasions and looks fab in them, hands down! Jacqueline's social media is proof of how the actress loves cool stuff and her fans love it. The actress has now shared a few clicks in her faint light blue saree and it has set the gram on fire.

Earlier today the actress took to her social media account to post a bunch of pictures of herself. The actress chose a faint light blue saree with a collar and netting. She wrote in the caption: "What a great opening night! Thank you @slsdubai my new favourite place to stay in Dubai!!! @slshotels @fabentertainmentq #serviceluxurystyle #galaopening"

Jacqueline has a long list of films that are yet to release, however, she announced upcoming lineup has Cirkus, Ram Setu, Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Bachchan Pandey and Attack. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jacqueline FernandezJacqueline Fernandez saree picsJacqueline Fernandez picsJacqueline Fernandez InstagramJacqueline Fernandez photos
Next
Story

I wanted to have the baby but couldn’t have forced my decision on Nusrat Jahan, reveals Yash Dasgupta!

Must Watch

PT7M47S

Lack of correct information about Savarkar today: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat