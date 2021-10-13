Jacqueline Fernandez pulls off a net cape saree, looks breathtaking in these pictures!

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is a style queen. She has a perfect wardrobe for all occasions and looks fab in them, hands down! Jacqueline's social media is proof of how the actress loves cool stuff and her fans love it. The actress has now shared a few clicks in her faint light blue saree and it has set the gram on fire.

Earlier today the actress took to her social media account to post a bunch of pictures of herself. The actress chose a faint light blue saree with a collar and netting. She wrote in the caption: "What a great opening night! Thank you @slsdubai my new favourite place to stay in Dubai!!! @slshotels @fabentertainmentq #serviceluxurystyle #galaopening"

Jacqueline has a long list of films that are yet to release, however, she announced upcoming lineup has Cirkus, Ram Setu, Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Bachchan Pandey and Attack.