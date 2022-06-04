New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez‘s new song Ra Ra Rakkamma from Kichcha Sudeep's ‘Vikrant Rona’ is currently being hailed on the internet. The netizens are in love with the lyrics and are highly anticipated to watch the video version of the song.

RA RA RAKKAMMA SONG FEATURING JACQUELINE AND KICHCHA SUDEEP

The song is released in different languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu May, Tamil, and Malayalam. Jacqueline not only finished the song in less than the expected timeline but has always managed to raise the temperature of the room with her moves as well. The visual version of the song is a complete treat for one’s eyes.

"Sudeep Kichcha who says that he is not a good dancer, was very scared dancing along with Jacqueline Fernandez so the actor requested the choreographer Jaani master, to not give him feedback or cut the scene via microphone. But once the first shot was over interestingly Sudeep gave a better take than Jacqueline which made him confident to shoot the entire song with different steps, which he early thought was difficult," reveals a source.

KICHCHA SUDEEP'S VIKRANT RONA RELEASE DATE

‘Vikrant Rona’ will release worldwide in 3D on July 28, 2022, starring Kichcha Sudeepa. It is directed by Anup Bhandari, and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok in pivotal parts. The film is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.