Jacqueline Fernandez received gifts worth INR 10 crore from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Report

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly received gifts worth a whopping INR 10 crore from multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The gifts included INR 52 lakh rupees horse and four Persian cats with each costing INR 9 lakh, among other gifts. Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Sukesh, his wife actress Leena Maria Paul and six others in an INR 200 crore money laundering case. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have previously been summoned by ED as witnesses in the case.

“As per the charge sheet, Sukesh and Jacqueline have been talking to each other since January 2021. Sukesh used to speak to Jacqueline over his mobile phone even while he was in jail,” claims a report in India Today. It further listed expensive gifts received by Jacky from the conman and also claimed that he also sent money to the actress's siblings.

Shedding light on gifts received by Nora Fatehi, the charge sheet obtained by India Today claims, “Nora Fatehi was gifted a BMW car and an iPhone by Sukesh worth over INR 1 crore”.

The ‘Dilbar’ girl team had, however, earlier released a statement claiming that she is not linked to money laundering in any way. “Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by the ED to strictly help with the investigation,” read the statement.

Sometime back a photo of Jacqueline planting a kiss on Sukesh’s cheek inside a fancy washroom went viral on social media, creating a buzz that the two were in a relationship.

Sukesh is accused of allegedly extorting around INR 200 crore from the wife of an industrialist and later laundering the money through a hawala account and using it in buying cryptocurrency.

(With inputs from IANS)