JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

Jacqueline Fernandez Rehearses For Rajasthan Premier League Performance In Jodhpur, See Pics

Sri Lankan beauty and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared glimpses from rehearsal sessions for the upcoming Rajasthan Premier League.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is known for her electrifying dance moves and magnetic screen presence, has set the internet abuzz with anticipation. The starlet recently treated her fans to a visual feast by sharing a series of captivating rehearsal pictures as she gears up for her performance at the upcoming Rajasthan Premier League.

The actress took to her official social media accounts to share glimpses of her rigorous rehearsal sessions, giving fans a sneak peek into the intricate choreography and high-energy routines.

Check out: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueliene Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

Jacqueline was last seen in 'Ram Setu', which also featured Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. She will next be seen in 'Fateh' opposite Sonu Sood, and 'Crack' with Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal.

She recently won the 'Women Of Excellence' award for her work on the internationally acclaimed film 'Tell it like a Woman' at the annual Los Angeles of film fashion and art, adding to her winning streak.

