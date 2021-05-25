Jacqueline Fernandez sends out positive vibes in her latest social media post!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bollywood stunner Jacqueline Fernandez never misses a chance to radiate positive and happy vibes on her social media. The actress recently shared two sunkissed pictures of hers, with an empowering caption. 

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Jacqueline Fernandez never misses a chance to radiate positive and happy vibes on her social media. The actress recently shared two sunkissed pictures of hers, with an empowering caption. 

Donning an adorable floral dress, with streaks of sunshine striking on her face, these pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez spell positivity. In the caption, she wrote, "You can rise up from anything"

Of late, the actress is very active on the ground in helping the needy amidst the devastating second wave of COVID-19. She has launched her own 'You Only Live Once' foundation, to provide food and shelter to the ones in need of it. 

On the work front, Jacqueline has 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Kick 2', 'Ram Setu', 'Bhoot Police' and 'Cirkus' in the pipeline.

