Jacqueline Fernandez Set To Grace Cannes Film Festival 2024

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to mark her presence at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

Excited to walk the red carpet, Jacqueline said, 'I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year, this time in association with BMW and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at a global level, and it's an honor to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked.'

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Bharat Pavilion was inaugurated at the festival.

Representing the country, Secretary, of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju along with Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France, attended the event.

Hosted each year at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Government of India, Bharat's participation is spearheaded by the National Film Development Corporation as the nodal agency and FICCI as the industry partner.

The pavilion marks India's continued commitment to showcasing its rich cinematic heritage and fostering international collaborations with the global film fraternity. Many states/UTs like Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, among others, are representing India at the Cannes Film Market this year.

Tholoana Rose Ncheke, Chairperson, National Film and Video Foundation, South Africa, Christian Jeune, Director of the Films Department, Deputy General Delegate, Cannes Film Festival, and Filmmaker Richie Mehta also marked their presence during the inauguration of Bharat Pavilion.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sanjay Jaju said, 'Heartening to have more Indian projects in the Cannes official selection this year, one each in the competition in uncertain regard and let me also confess that both of these projects have been the beneficiaries of the support from the government in terms of the incentive as well as the official core productions.'

"The Bharat Pavilion here would serve as a hub for networking, collaboration, promotion of Indian cinema on the global stage. We would like to foster a greater collaboration between the Indian audio-visual industry and international counterparts, thereby enhancing the visibility and accessibility of Indian cinema worldwide and serving the national goal of using the power of cinema to enhance the country's soft touch," added the secretary.

Richie Mehta also shared his thoughts on the festival."It's such a momentous occasion for Indian cinema here. Personally for me, I wouldn't have a career if not for the film festival community. The festivals have helped me basically unlock a career. It's a real honour to be a part of this inaugural," said Richie Mehta.

"India is gaining attention worldwide, both geopolitically and economically, due to its philosophical contributions, thoughts, and ideas. Its role in a multipolar world of great uncertainty is significant as we transition from the existing international order into a new one. All these aspects are interconnected, making it increasingly important for us to have a greater presence abroad, particularly in cinema," said Jawed Ashraf.

It is for the first time that the country will host a Bharat Parv at the Cannes Film Festival to engage with film celebrities, filmmakers, directors, producers, buyers, and sales agents from across the world and showcase the creative opportunities and a rich bank of creative talent.

The official poster and trailer of the 55th India International Film Festival (IFFI), to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, will also be unveiled at the Bharat Parv.