Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez shares alluring monochrome pictures with a beautiful message of 'staying grounded'

Bollywood stunner Jacqueline Fernandez has shared fresh pictures on her social media and her fans can’t keep calm. 

Jacqueline Fernandez shares alluring monochrome pictures with a beautiful message of 'staying grounded'
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood stunner Jacqueline Fernandez has shared fresh pictures on her social media and her fans can’t keep calm. 

In the newly shared monochrome pictures Jacqueline looks gorgeous as ever and also shared a beautiful message of 'staying grounded'. 

 

The young talented actress never leaves a chance to mesmerize everyone with her beauty. And yet again she is here to spread her magic in these black and white pictures.

Jacqueline has always been known for her unique fashion sense. She knows every bit to carry the fashion in a way that it becomes a trend. 

She took to her Instagram and captioned the pictures as, "Staying grounded"

Jacqueline has always justified her presence whether it's a photo shoot or a film. The actress holds all the caliber to be a status symbol with whatever she adapts. 

On the film front, she will soon be seen in Bachchhan Paandey, Ram Setu, Kick 2, Cirkus, and Attack along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.

 

Tags:
Jacqueline Fernandezalluringmonochrome picturesBeautiful messagestaying groundedInstagram post
