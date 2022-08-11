Jacqueline Fernandez spends her birthday in ‘bovine’ company - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has turned a year older today and is only getting younger with time. Jacqueline is not just known for her acting and dancing skills but is also humble, caring and modest. She often spent her time giving away to society and taking care of the animals.

The actress chose a different way to celebrate her birthday this year. On her big day, the actress took to social media and shared a video of herself spending time with a cow. The actress can be seen caressing the cow as she sat on the stable. The ‘Kick’ actress looked stunning in a lilac suit. In the caption, she wrote, “Happiest place to be at on my birthday so blessed to see another year, and cheers to the happiest moments now and forever! Thankyou to everyone who is a part of my journey️.”

Her fans also expressed their love and support for the cause and wished her happy birthday.

“you are the best human being ever jacksy,” commented one user. “so inspiring and loving towards everyone!!!!,” added another user.

With the help of YOLO foundation which she established in 2021, Jacqueline Fernandez takes care of stray animals and does plenty of goodwill. Meanwhile, her latest summer campaign i.e. the new anthem for Pepsi was a hat-trick hit and was loved by the audience.

On the work front, other than Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming 'Ram Setu', while she also has 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.