Jacqueline Fernandez Stuns In Black Net Gown At Oscars 2023 Viewing Party

NEW DELHI: Jacqueline Fernandez has recently booked a massive win of the 'Women of Excellence' award at the Annual Los Angeles Festival of Film, Fashion, and Art for her international film, 'Tell it Like a Woman'. The song 'Applause' from her Hollywood film 'Tell It Like A Woman' was nominated in the 'Best Original Song' category. However, 'Naatu Naatu' from Ss Rajamouli's 'RRR' emerged as the winner in this category.



Jacqueline attended the pre-Oscar party for the South-Asian community hosted by global icon Priyanka Chopra recently. The 'Race 3' actor took to social media and dropped some pictures from the bash she attended. The actor looked ravishing dressed up in a stylish black sheer dress. She captioned the pictures writing, "At the Annual Academy Award Viewing party to benefit the @eltonjohn AIDS foundation! #oscars2023 congrats to all the winners!!!"



Netizens showered a lot of love on her for this look.

Earlier the actress dropped some pictures in a navy blue pant suit from her pre-Oscar dinner with the team of 'Tell It Like A Woman'.

Speaking of her work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen next in 'Fateh' alongside Sonu Sood and 'Crack' alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. She was last seen in a special song in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Selfiee'.



The actor has lately been in news for her alleged relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is facing trial in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Her name cropped up in the case after some of her intimate pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar surfaced online. While Jacqueline initially denied relationship with him, the conman stated before the Enforcement Directorate that they were in a relationship with no monetary benefits involved.



Later, during a questioning by the ED in April 2022, Jacqueline Fernandez admitted that she received several luxury gifts from the conman, including expensive bags, clothes, jewellery, etc, worth Rs 5.71 crore. The actor also told the ED that Sukesh hired private jets as well as booked helicopter rides for her.



Jacqueline told the law enforcement agency that Sukesh introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and that he belonged from the political family of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

