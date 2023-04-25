topStoriesenglish2599262
Jacqueline Fernandez Teases Fans With A Glimpse From Her Rehearsal For Filmfare Awards 2023- See Pic

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a glimpse on Instagram as she kickstarted her dance rehearsal for 68th Filmfare Awards.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 11:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The sunshine girl of Bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez is one actress who has always ruled the hearts of the masses with her electrifying dance performances. Be it in her songs or any stage performances, Jacqueline's performance is one thing that everyone eagerly waits for and to treat the audience with yet another blast of a performance at the 68th Filmfare Awards, the actress is here with a glimpse of her rehearsal.  

Taking to her social media, Jacqueline shared a picture of her rehearsal for the award night where she can be seen stretching and preparing for her performance. While sharing the picture, she mentioned - "@filmfare" (with a heart emoji).  

Having seen a glimpse of her preparation, the actress’ fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing what songs she will be seen performing on, which may or may not be the songs from her films or albums. Moreover, Jacqueline is on a conquering spree as she recently won the Women Of Excellence award at the annual Los Angeles of film fashion and Art for her international film ‘Tell it like a Women’. Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen in ‘Fateh' alongside Sonu Sood, while she also has 'Crack' alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup. 

