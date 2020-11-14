हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez teases her Diwali 2020 look and fans can't keep calm - Pics, Video

She also has Salman Khan starrer 'Kick 2' in her kitty and will be seen in 'Cirkus' which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. 

Jacqueline Fernandez teases her Diwali 2020 look and fans can&#039;t keep calm - Pics, Video

New Delhi: The stunning and ravishing actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media account and teased her Diwali 2020 look. We must say, she is looking simply enchanting in a black corset top and embellished lowers and a picture-perfect make-up. 

Jacqueline Fernandez wrote: Diwali look!! #SavleenManchanda #MarcePedrozo @shaanmuofficial  #AbhishekSharma

On the work front, Jackky baby is in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, shooting for her next titled 'Bhoot Police' with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gupta.

She also has Salman Khan starrer 'Kick 2' in her kitty and will be seen in 'Cirkus' which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. 

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her smouldering looks and amazing svelte figure. She is a fitness freak and follows a healthy workout-regime to look this fit and fab. Her Instagram followers are 46.5 million and that explains her popularity on the social media platform.

 

Tags:
Jacqueline FernandezDiwali 2020DiwaliBhoot PoliceJacqueline Fernandez pics
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh misses her 'mamu' on 5-months to late actor's death
  • 87,73,479Confirmed
  • 1,29,188Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M47S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Nov 14, 2020