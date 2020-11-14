Jacqueline Fernandez teases her Diwali 2020 look and fans can't keep calm - Pics, Video

New Delhi: The stunning and ravishing actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media account and teased her Diwali 2020 look. We must say, she is looking simply enchanting in a black corset top and embellished lowers and a picture-perfect make-up.

Jacqueline Fernandez wrote: Diwali look!! #SavleenManchanda #MarcePedrozo @shaanmuofficial #AbhishekSharma

On the work front, Jackky baby is in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, shooting for her next titled 'Bhoot Police' with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gupta.

She also has Salman Khan starrer 'Kick 2' in her kitty and will be seen in 'Cirkus' which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her smouldering looks and amazing svelte figure. She is a fitness freak and follows a healthy workout-regime to look this fit and fab. Her Instagram followers are 46.5 million and that explains her popularity on the social media platform.