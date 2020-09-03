हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez tests negative for coronavirus, two crew members diagnosed with COVID-19

As many as 26,048,163 cases are affected by the pandemic and 863,488 deaths globally reported according to John Hopkins University data. 

Jacqueline Fernandez tests negative for coronavirus, two crew members diagnosed with COVID-19

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez through her social media update informed fans that two her crew members from a brand shoot which she was supposed to start soon have tested coronavirus positive. 

The Sri Lankan beauty put up her Instagram story and revealed that thankfully she has tested negative for the deadly novel COVID-19 but two persons from the crew of her upcoming brand shoot tested positive and are self-isolating. They are being treated for the same, she informed. 

Here's her post: 

The deadly novel coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc in the world. As many as 26,048,163 cases are affected by the pandemic and 863,488 deaths globally reported according to John Hopkins University data. 

Currently, the country is in Unlock 4.0 phase where maximum restrictions are being eased. Therefore, now is the time when everyone needs to be more careful and follow social distancing. 

 

Jacqueline FernandezCoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicJacqueline
