Jacqueline Fernandez trolled for 'damage control' after intimate pics with conman Sukesh goes viral

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has grabbed the limelight for her alleged relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. A few days back, intimate pictures of the actress and Sukesh went viral on social media. In the latest picture which went viral recently, Jacqueline was seen flaunting her lovebite that she got on her neck in the picture. The photo also featured Sukesh, who is seen kissing on her nose.

Now, days after her private photos with conman Sukesh went viral, an unseen photo of Jacqueline has made its way to social media. In the video, Jacqueline can be seen posing for paparazzi in a strappy maroon-coloured midi dress. At one point, she is seen blowing a kiss to the cameras.

Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared Jacqueline's latest video on his Instagram. As soon as the video was shared, netizens began trolling the 'Race 3' actress for doing 'damage control' after her involvement in the Rs 200 crore extortion case with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Take a look some of comments below:

Following the controversy with conman Sukesh, Jacqueline had released a statement urging the media not to circulate images that would 'intrude' her privacy and personal space. As per reports, Jacqueline received a lot of expensive gifts from conman Sukesh, who is currently in jail. The gifts have been seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the actress has been facing an investigation by the agency.

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in 'Ram Setu' with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. She is also said to be a part of 'Kick 2' and 'Cirkus'.

Live TV