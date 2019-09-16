Jacqueline Fernandez turns up the heat in black beachwear—Pic proof

New Delhi: Sri Lankan beauty Jaqueline Fernandez is a fitness freak and is a popular celebrity on social media as well. With around 32.4 million followers on Instagram alone, the super hit 'Kick' actress enjoys an ocean of fan following.

Sometime back, the actress launched her own YouTube channel to have a direct connection with her fans. Her Vlogs are a big hit and she is quite regular with the videos.

In her recent post, she shared a picture with a caption: “New vlog out today stay tuned!!”

Not only will the fans be checking out her latest Vlog but also she is looking nothing less than a diva in the picture wearing a stunning and stylish black beachwear.

Also, her summer beach hat will straight make it to your must-have list.

Her first Vlog included her childhood, first-ever ramp walk, auditions and the time she won the beauty pageant and became Miss Sri Lanka.

Besides Jacqueline, Alia Bhatt also launched her YouTube channel a few days back. Priyanka Chopra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra are other names who own a YouTube channel.