Jacqueline Fernandez visits versova beach for a cleanup drive-Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has always managed to win hearts with her social activities. The star has frequently taken time out to serve society with her organizations. The actress recently visited Versova beach to start a clean drive, and that was it.

She took to her social media and shared a bunch of pictures along with her people. She wrote “Versova beach clean up drive! Great initiative @deepakmukut and all the best for the film inspired by Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan ‘Bal Naren’ all the best to the entire team and those involved in the film and thanks to all those who came in support of this important initiative thanks to Hon. MLA for your continued support @lavekarbharatiofficial @sohamrockstrent @itarunrathi #balnaren”.

Here is the post shared by the actress:

Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys spending time with animals and making time out for such social activities. With the help of the YOLO foundation, which she established in 2021, she takes care of stray animals and does plenty of goodwill.

Here is the picture shared by the actress from the beach:

Meanwhile, Jacqueline’s latest hit number, Ra Ra Rakkamma from the film Vikrant Rona, took the internet by storm.

On the work front, other than Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming 'Ram Setu', while she has 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.