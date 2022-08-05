New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez's stunning performance in the song 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' from 'Vikrant Rona' has won her a million hearts. The actress, who has been getting positive feedback, took a moment to praise choreographer Jaani Master for creating such a fantastic dance number.

Jaani Master, the choreographer, also responded via social media and expressed his joy at working with Jacqueline on the song.

Jacqueline posted a note of gratitude for the Jaani Master and expressed her excitement for the upcoming partnership.

Although the focus of the entire song remains on Jacqueline Fernandez, the star of the Vikrant Rona, kichcha sudeepa, who also features in the item number, joked and stated in a recent interview with film critic and interviewer Anupama Chopra that he had shot his portion of the song in a single take, which he considers an achievement.

Jacqueline has a number of films in the works, including 'Cirkus' by Rohit Shetty. The actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushratt Bharuccha in her upcoming 'Ram Setu' while she also has 'Kick 2' with Salman Khan.