Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez's unfiltered selfie celebrates freckles

In her new pictures, Jacqueline is sans make-up and doesn't hesitate to show off her freckles.

Jacqueline Fernandez&#039;s unfiltered selfie celebrates freckles

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is keeping it real and has shared an unfiltered selfie on Instagram.

In her new pictures, Jacqueline is sans make-up and doesn't hesitate to show off her freckles.

"And out come the freckles," she captioned the images along with rainbow, sunflower and sun emojis.

Last month it was revealed that Jacqueline and her lookalike Amanda Cerny have been roped in to do a video podcast together.

Amanda is an actress, model and influencer who has been in news in India for her strong resemblance with Bollywood star Jacqueline. Conversations will revolve around about sex, dating, wellness and culture while delivering to audiences all that ‘feels good'.

She recently made her digital debut with the web film "Mrs Serial Killer" and launched an online dance competition, "Home Dancer".

The actress also featured in the video of Salman Khan's song "Tere Bina", shot at the actor's Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown.

 

 

Jacqueline FernandezJacqueline Fernandez picsJacqueline Fernandez photosBollywood
Here's how Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' inspired Masaba Gupta to act
