Jacqueline Fernandez's YOLO Foundation aims to spread kindness amid COVID crisis

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has a massive fan following owing it to her on-screen performances and chartbuster hits. She recently kickstarted YOLO Foundation amid the peak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The foundation upon its initiation aimed to fulfill three objectives - to distribute 1 lakh meals in a month to people in distress, to distribute masks, sanitizers to the Mumbai Police and to feed stray animals. In addition to that, the actress has also distributed raincoats to the Pune and Mumbai Police to face the unexpected showers during the pandemic.

Jacqueline through YOLO Foundation also extended help to individuals, organisation working for COVID relief, making a donation for procurement of oxygen cylinders too. Organised Food donation drives outside KEM Hospital in association with Roti Bank Foundation, performed yoga with NGO girls on International Yoga Day.

All in all, Jacqueline with the YOLO Foundation team aimed at spreading kindness in the community amidst such difficult times.