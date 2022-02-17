हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ananya Panday

'Jalpari' Ananya Panday explores her swimming pool's 'gehraiyaan' in sultry white bikini, see pics

Ananya Panday dropped magical pictures on Instagram from her 'Gehraiyaan' themed photoshoot. Check them out here.

&#039;Jalpari&#039; Ananya Panday explores her swimming pool&#039;s &#039;gehraiyaan&#039; in sultry white bikini, see pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Gehraiyaan' star Ananya Panday who impressed everyone with her raw performance in the Shakun Batra directorial, has now charmed fans with her latest underwater photoshoot.

She looked more than stunning as she posed in a white bikini underwater and a white bathing suit cover. Her graceful poses and thoughtful expressions were greatly admired by her friends, family and fans. 

She captioned the post, "Jalpari (in Hindi) #GehraiyaanOnPrime, watch now!"

Her friends Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and her mother Bhavna Pandey commented on the picture and were all hearts for it.

Check out her post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

 

Ananya Panday's performance in 'Gehraiyaan' has made a very strong impact on the audience. As 'Tia' people got to see a real potential of her's which she put in with utmost maturity to bring different emotions of the character.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

 

With 'Gehraiyaan' Ananya, Deepika, Siddhant and Dhairya put forward their great potential to portray such deep layered characters and they've done absolute justice with it. It's a treat for the audience as well to see them playing the character with such ease. 

The film Gehraiyaan is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

