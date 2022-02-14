Gehraiyaan: Dharma Productions' Insta handle shares negative review, deletes it later, see pic

New Delhi: Netizens were surprised when on Sunday, the official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions shared a negative review of their film 'Gehraiyaan' on their Instagram story. The post was deleted after it caught people's attention but many users had already taken a screenshot of the blunder and shared it on Twitter.

The review read: "The only Gehraiyaan after watching Gehraiyaan are the one’s in my brain because of all the brain damage that movie gave me."

Take a look at the screenshot:

pic.twitter.com/aq0aJyd1qf — Indian Celebrities Doing Drunk Posts (@cringeindian) February 13, 2022

For the unversed, Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan' deals with love, trauma and infidelity. It follows the story of Alisha and her illicit love affair with her cousin Tia's fiance Zain.

This is the first time Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi shared screen space and fans witnessed them liven up the film with their own, individual talents.

The beautiful tracks and background score was composed by the musical duo Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera Mehta. On the other hand, the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir and Ankur Tewari.

The modern-day complex love story premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.