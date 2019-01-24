हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's latest photoshoot depicts sibling love

Janhvi took to social media app Instagram and shared pics with her darling younger sister.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor&#039;s latest photoshoot depicts sibling love
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Late actress Sridevi and Bonney Kapoor's daughters, Janhvi and Khushi are often in limelight. While Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak' last year, Khushi will also venture into films soon. The sisters have a strong bond which is visible whenever they post a picture or video together. 

Janhvi took to social media app Instagram and shared pics with her darling younger sister. The Kapoor sisters look endearing and the clicks depict the bond between them.

Check them out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

On the work front, Janhvi, has been roped in for K Jo's 'Takht'. The historical drama is touted to be one of the biggest releases of 2020 and the shoot will start this year. 'Takht' also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. 

Coming to Khushi, the star kid's debut was confirmed by director Karan Johar on Neha Dhupia's famous chat show 'No Filter Neha'. Without divulging any details about the film, K Jo revealed that Khushi was indeed gearing up for her Bollywood debut in 2019. 

It will be interesting to see who produces and directs Khushi's debut film.

Janhvi KapoorKhushi KapoorSrideviBonney KapoordhadakKaran Johar
