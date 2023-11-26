trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2692427
Janhvi Kapoor And Orry Shake A Leg On Deepika-Priyanka's 'Pinga,' Video Goes Viral

Orry, who will be making a stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, took to Instagram where the two are seen dancing on the number.

 

|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 02:47 PM IST|Source: IANS
Janhvi Kapoor And Orry Shake A Leg On Deepika-Priyanka's 'Pinga,' Video Goes Viral Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Giving their own hilarious spin to the song ‘Pinga ga pori’ from the film ‘Bajirao Mastani’, actress Janhvi Kapoor and her best friend Orry were seen dancing on the number.

Orry, who will be making a stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, took to Instagram where the two are seen dancing on the number.

The video shows Janhvi doing a classical dance and the hookstep gracefully, while Orry is trying really hard to match up the ‘Roohi’ actress.

“#mastiallthetime,” he captioned the clip. Janhvi took to the comment section and wrote: “Forgotten me for bigg boss.”

To which, he replies: “@janhvikapoor coming over first thing when I leave this house!!!” Janhvi also wrote: “Miss you.”

The actress’s rumoured boyfriend and Orry’s friend Shikhar Pahariya commented: “Khilona bana khalnayak.”

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in ‘Mr& Mrs Mahi’, ‘Devara’ and ‘Ulajh’. 

