Janhvi Kapoor Calls Beau Shikhar Pahariya 'Laddoo' As He Drops Dapper Pictures On The Internet

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor is head over heels in love with her beau Shikhar Pahariya and now she has no qualms about expressing it in public. This latest gesture by the actress proves that she is ready to take the plunge to the next level in her relationship. The actress showered all the love on her beau's latest pictures and called him 'ladddoooooo' with love-struck and fire emojis. The comment of Janhvi for her beloved Shikar has won millions of hearts and they are calling her the green flag.

Check out the dapper pictures of Shikhar Pahariya that have left Janhvi Kapoor swooning and how.

Janhvi Kapoor who lovingly calls her beau Shikhu, in an interview with Mirchi Plus spoke her heart about him," He has been a part of my life since I was fifteen or sixteen. Our dreams have always been intertwined. We've been each other's pillars, almost like we've raised each other."

Janhvi had even revealed that he was the only one who broke her heart, and Shikhar is the only one who fixed her heart, "He is the only person I have genuinely experienced heartbreak from, but he always came back and put my heart together."

Janhvi Kapoor has been in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya for long and lately, and she even reconciled with him it looks like they are made for each other and it will last happily ever after.