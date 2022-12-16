topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor 'can't wait for...' Nayanthara's 'Connect' to release - Check out her trailer reaction!

Janhvi Kapoor was seen praising the thrilling trailer of 'Connect' and expressing her excitement to watch the film. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Janhvi Kapoor 'can't wait for...' Nayanthara's 'Connect' to release - Check out her trailer reaction!

New Delhi: Tamil horror thriller 'Connect' will be releasing in Hindi and the buzz is high. Today, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film and it has already started to grab the eyeballs of the masses including celebrities. Janhvi Kapoor was seen praising the thrilling trailer of 'Connect' and expressing her excitement to watch the film. 

The recently released trailer of Nayantara starrer 'Connect' is garnering a lot of good reviews from the audience. Joining the spree of showering love and praise, the actress Jahnvi Kapoor took to her social media and wrote - "Can't wait for this!!! @wikkiofficial looks too good" 

Having seen the reaction of Jahnvi, the producer Vignesh Shivan reacted to it by saying - "Thank you Jhanvi means a lot :) glad you like it."

Produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, 'Connect' is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai. The film is written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar and is all set to release on 22 December 2022.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!