Janhvi Kapoor croons Katrina Kaif’s ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ in this hilarious video - Watch now!

New Delhi: If you are having a dull day, head to actress Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram stories to get yourself a dose of laughter.

The 24-years-old took to her Instagram stories on Sunday (April 11) to share a throwback video of how she keeps herself motivated to workout when she is clearly not in the mood.

In the hilarious video shared by Janhvi, the actress is crooning Katrina Kaif’s popular dance song number Sheila Ki Jawani from the film Tees Maar Khan, while struggling to exercise.

“Gym tip: visualise Sheila when in need of motivation," before adding, "And if that doesn't work then go home." She used the hashtags, "#majortbt" and "#missing," the Dhadak actress comically captioned the video.

Take a look at it:

Janhvi, earlier shared spectacular images from her Maldives vacation. The actress has been the latest Bollywood star to holiday in the Maldives. “Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype,” read the actress post while sharing her photos from the Island nation. “Island girl,” read another caption of the star.

Janhvi’s photos from the Maldives will give you major beachwear goals. From her floral bikini to iridescent silver coloured monokini, ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ actress has shared plenty of gorgeous beachwear outfits from her latest holidays.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry and Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 opposite actor Kartik Aaryan.