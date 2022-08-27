NewsLifestylePeople
JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor defines HOTNESS in a shimmery sequin white bikini blouse saree, turns heads at Kunal Rawal pre-wedding bash - PICS

Janhvi Kapoor glammed up for the night in a shimmery white sequins bikini blouse saree. Her photos define hotness and have set social media on fire. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The young and sassy Janhvi Kapoor has a massive fan base who love to know all about the star - her personal life, upcoming projects and so on. Janhvi recently attended fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding bash in Mumbai, looking worth a million bucks. 

Fashion designer duo Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta hosted a pre-wedding bash for close friends from the industry last night. The showbiz biggies including Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dala, and Janhvi Kapoor were seen in attendance. 

Inside fun dance videos from the party have also gone viral on the internet where Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor can be seen grooving to some classic Bollywood numbers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29, 2022. She has ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ with Rajkummar Rao and ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. 

 

