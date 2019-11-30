हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor gives winter style lessons in these pics!

Janhvi Kapoor looks winter-ready and flaunts her elegant features in her latest Instagram pics.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous and very talented Janhvi Kapoor is on a vacation and has been treating fans with new uploads every day. The stunner has over 6.7 million followers on Instagram and her pics and videos are often in the limelight.

She has time and again left us impressed with her fashion choices and in her latest Insta uploads, the actress gives major style lessons!

Janhvi is seen wearing a V-Neck sweater, paired with a pleated skirt, stockings and thigh-high boots. The actress looks winter-ready and flaunts her elegant features in the pics.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cali  pls stay a while 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

On the work front, Janhvi has plum deals in her kitty.

To name a few, she will be seen with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in 'Rooh-Afza'.

She is also a part of Karan Johar's magnum-opus 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor along with the star kid.

