Janhvi Kapoor grooves at 'Karma' in cute denim shorts, fans are impressed- WATCH

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved and active celebrities in the industry today. She posts almost everything on social media and fans love it. Her super sexy pictures and hilarious reels are everyone's favourite and today, JK has again taken over the internet with her latest video.

On Tuesday, she shared a video of herself grooving to Taylor Swift's song Karma in cute denim shots and a sizzling white crop top. Janhvi was accompanied by her hair artist Marce Pedrozo. She wrote in the caption, "I keep my side of the street clean, you wouldn’t know what I mean."

Janhvi's reels are something that can totally your day and mood around. She often shares hilarious videos with her pals, her 'aksa gang' and often with her team too. Fans absolutely adore her candidness and wait for new reels almost every week.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili, co-starring Sunny Kaushal. She has a number of projects in her kitty, including Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkumar Rao, and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.