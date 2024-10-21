Janhvi Kapoor Impresses Masses In Devara Part 1, Gets Plum Brand Deals In Her Kitty

New Delhi: Generation next actress Janhvi Kapoor impressed one and sundry with her performance in Telugu debut Devara: Part 1, co-starring Jr NTR. While the film marked her commercial debut in the South, she has now also become a sought-after name in the brand world, with many brands approaching her.

According to an industry source, "Post the release of Devara: Part 1, numerous brands are reaching out to Janhvi, as her commercial debut was a success. Given her grand debut in the South industry, many brands are eager to make her the face of their campaigns and are approaching her for endorsements."

Moreover, Janhvi has truly impressed the masses with her debut in the South industry through Devara: Part 1. The actress received positive response from both the audience and critics alike. Director recently revealed, Devara: Part 2 will be more about Janhvi, and that has the audiences excited to next level.

In addition to this, Janhvi boasts of having an exciting lineup of films ahead, which includes Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, RC16 among others.