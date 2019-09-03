Janhvi Kapoor jets off to Singapore to unveil Sridevi’s Madame Tussauds statue

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor left for Singapore on Sunday to unveil her late mother and superstar Sridevi's wax statue at Madame Tussauds on Wednesday.

Sharing the news of Sridevi's wax statue, Boney Kapoor wrote on Twitter, "Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madame Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever."

Janhvi was seen rushing to the airport in a grey shirt and a pair of jeans.

Bollywood actress Sridevi's death shocked the nation a year ago and her family hasn't been able to come to terms with it till date.

She passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. Her sudden death left family, friends and thousands of fans in a state of shock.

After staying away from the big screen for years, Sridevi made her comeback with English Vinglish in 2012 with another successful film Mom in 2018, which became her last film. The actress also did a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero, which released in 2018.