Janhvi Kapoor Looks Jaw-Dropping In Thigh-High Slit Outfit With Plunging Neckline: Pics

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor is back to have all the eyes on her as her recent viral pictures are raising the temperature. The actress can be seen looking Chic in a black dess with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Actress' stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani dropped the pictures on Instagram and these have taken over the internet.

The body-hugging outfit with a boxed collar, a strap near the thigh and a sultry plunging neckline had made fans gasping for breath. The 'Mili' star paired the outfit with stone-studded heels and minimal accessories. Actress' smokey makeup is bringing out her eyes pretty well.

Janhvi shared the images on her IG and wrote in the caption, "can’t wait to see you guys at #Filmfare"

Fans have flooded the pictures with heart-eye and fire emojis. Janhvi's cousin Rhea Kapoor too lauded the pictures. A fan commented, 'Too good omggggggg,' another one wrote, 'You are the reason behind the rising temperature.'

Janhvi often slays the social media game with her stunning pictures. Her posts, reels receive a lot of love from fans. She has millions of followers online and her pictures go viral within minutes of uploading them. Her personal life is also of much interest to her fans.

Janhvi is making headlines nowadays for her rumoured relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. The two are often clicked together at parties, lunches and even dinners.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s film 'Bawaal' co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao in her pipeline.