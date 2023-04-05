Janhvi Kapoor And Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's Unseen Video Goes Viral, Fans Slam Paps For 'Invasion Of Privacy' - Watch

New Delhi: The generation next actress Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya recently attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event together in Mumbai. They didn't make the star entry as a couple on the red carpet but preferred entering the venue separately. However, unseen video footage of the two standing in the lobby has surfaced online where the two are unaware of being captured.

Dressed in black, Janhvi and Shikhar can be seen standing together. While the actress is busy on her phone, Shikhar is seen chatting with a man inside. However, reacting to the video, fans strongly reacted and slammed the paparazzi for breach of their privacy. Take a look here:

Janhvi Kapoor recently headed to Tirupati Temple situated at Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh. She took the divine blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara and was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, sister Khushi Kapoor and another friend.

Also, on Shikhar's birthday, the actress posted an unseen childhood picture of him as her Insta story.

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist. Neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has confirmed or denied their relationship, however, the two have been spotted together several times.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has director Nitesh Tiwari`s film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.