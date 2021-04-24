Janhvi Kapoor looks mesmerizing in new bridal magazine cover shoot - See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and daughter of late legend Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor is a social media sensation among fans and is hugely popular on Instagram. The star kid often posts pictures with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, fun videos with her friends, and stunning selfies as well.

Recently, Janhvi took to Instagram to post breathtaking stills from her bridal photoshoot with the Asian Magazine Khush Mag.

The star kid was seen donning three beautiful lehengas and gracefully posing for the camera.

In the first picture, Janhvi is seen laying on a sofa and smiling while wearing a white, heavily embroidered lehenga with mirror work on it.

In the second still, Janhvi looks even more stunning with a yellow lehenga with a netted dupatta and huge traditional earrings. The actress is seen flaunting her highlighted cheekbones as she looks to the side.

In the third picture, Janhvi takes a new approach to the traditional red or pink wedding wear and goes with a flamingo pink-coloured lehenga. The actress can also be seen wearing a designer necklace with intricate patterns on it.

As stunning as she looked, Janhvi took a more humble approach in sharing these pictures with her fans keeping in mind the rising COVID-19 cases.

She wrote in the caption, "In these trying times, I know it’s important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that. This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible. I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always."

Check out her lovely bridal looks:

Fans were awestruck by her modern bridal looks and flooded the comment section with heart emojis and fire emojis. One user commented, "Beautiful look and nice smile", while another said, "So pretty".

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the Maddock Films-produced horror-comedy 'Roohi' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Dostana 2', 'Takht' and 'Bombay Girl'.